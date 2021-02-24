Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.79 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 43.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

