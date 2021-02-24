Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,460 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.