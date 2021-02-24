Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.15 Million

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce $112.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.99 million and the highest is $114.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $454.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.37 million to $465.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $478.87 million, with estimates ranging from $447.28 million to $498.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.