Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GameStop stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
