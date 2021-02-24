Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

