Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $208.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $213.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $201.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $816.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $793.50 million to $833.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $817.57 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $842.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $8,549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

