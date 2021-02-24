Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $75.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $86.90 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $276.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $287.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $346.38 million, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.