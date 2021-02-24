Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $718.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.30 million and the highest is $756.88 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.