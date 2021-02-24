Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $718.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.30 million and the highest is $756.88 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.
Several research firms have commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
SGMS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.