Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

