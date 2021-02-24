Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:CTB opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.