Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $148.00.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

1/12/2021 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE A opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

