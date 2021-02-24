Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $67.00.

1/25/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $61.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EAT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

