Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM):

2/23/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$115.00 to C$110.00.

2/17/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$114.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$77.07. 460,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,900. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$87.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Insiders sold a total of 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

