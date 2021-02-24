Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS: AHKSY):

2/18/2021 – Asahi Kasei was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

2/10/2021 – Asahi Kasei was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS AHKSY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 470,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.96. Asahi Kasei Co. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $24.05.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

