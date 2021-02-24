Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capgemini (CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/18/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2021 – Capgemini had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2021 – Capgemini was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. 18,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Capgemini SE has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

