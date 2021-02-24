Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) in the last few weeks:
- 2/23/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$28.00.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$28.00.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.
- 1/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00.
- 1/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.17. 2,112,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.76. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.24.
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.
