Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

1/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

1/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00.

1/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.

1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.17. 2,112,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.76. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

