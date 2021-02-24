Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/16/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $410.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $360.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
ILMN opened at $464.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.88.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
