Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $410.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $360.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ILMN opened at $464.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

