Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO)

2/24/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.50.

2/19/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded up C$0.69 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 860,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market cap of C$21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.52.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

