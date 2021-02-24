Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WKCMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS: WKCMF) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/12/2021 – Wacker Chemie was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/2/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/15/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/13/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

1/8/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$132.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.