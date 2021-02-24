Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

