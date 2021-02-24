Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AAL, ANTO, AWI, AZN, BBTVF, CVSI, CWST, DL, DORM, DOYU)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a £235 ($307.03) price target on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

CIBC began coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

i3 Energy (LON:I3E) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.20). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

