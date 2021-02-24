Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ARD, ARSSF, AWI, BKU, BOKF, CADE, CBSH, CFG, CFR, CMA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. It is developing and commercializing innovative technology to further strengthen its existing operations. Also, the company is efficiently managing its expenses and is focused on its first Total Ash Processing System facility to reduce the long-term costs of ash disposal. Further, it lowered its annual dividend rate and implemented cost-saving measures to preserve liquidity amid this unprecedented economic crisis. Systematic investments in organic projects will too expand its activities. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, high-debt level amid the current economic uncertainty remains a concern. Non-renewal of contracts and their possible cancellations along with the presence of stringent laws and regulations might hinder growth.”

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $167.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $470.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $455.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.50 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:SHGFF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

