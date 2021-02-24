Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 24th (AEO, BAK, BCC, BMO, GGNDF, GMAB, GNCGY, MCFE, MTUAY, ORCC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 24th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.50.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $314.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

