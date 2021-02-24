Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: ENGGY) recently:

2/23/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,556. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.