Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:XPO traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,814. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.51, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

