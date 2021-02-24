Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (Z)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/12/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/5/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/2/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,815. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $960,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,810 shares of company stock valued at $35,605,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.