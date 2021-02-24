Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (Z)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,815. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $960,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,810 shares of company stock valued at $35,605,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

