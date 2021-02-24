Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AbbVie (ABBV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently:

2/9/2021 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AbbVie beat Q4 estimates for earnings and sales. AbbVie’s key drug, Humira continues to see strong demand trends in the United States. AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Its two new immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, performed beyond expectations in 2020. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential. AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV drug Mavyret’s sales is a concern.”

2/4/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ABBV traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 457,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

