Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

2/11/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $246.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00.

2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $8.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

