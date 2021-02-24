Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (DHER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/22/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DHER stock traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €112.50 ($132.35). 1,001,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €130.28 and its 200-day moving average is €108.51. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

