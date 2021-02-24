Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$18.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

2/19/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$16.50 to C$20.00.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

2/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.50. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

1/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.40. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 115.13%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.