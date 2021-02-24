Analyzing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kona Grill and Papa John’s International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa John’s International 0 3 13 0 2.81

Papa John’s International has a consensus target price of $101.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International 2.14% -18.31% 7.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Papa John’s International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Papa John’s International $1.62 billion 2.07 $4.87 million $1.17 87.09

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 5,395 Papa John's restaurants, which included 598 company-owned and 4,797 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

