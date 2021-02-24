Analyzing Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.01% 14.31% 2.68% Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telefónica and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 3 12 2 0 1.94 Vonage 0 4 7 0 2.64

Telefónica presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Vonage has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Vonage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefónica and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.44 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.30 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.73 -$19.48 million $0.19 68.53

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefónica beats Vonage on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.