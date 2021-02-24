Analyzing The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD)

Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fog Cutter Capital Group and The Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cheesecake Factory 2 11 6 0 2.21

The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $36.39, indicating a potential downside of 32.35%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fog Cutter Capital Group and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory -1.89% -8.77% -1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fog Cutter Capital Group and The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.99 $127.29 million $2.61 20.61

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

About Fog Cutter Capital Group

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

