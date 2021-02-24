AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $730.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.15.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

