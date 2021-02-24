Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Up 6.2%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 270,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 197,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 over the last three months.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

