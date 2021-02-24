Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,841.50 ($37.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,014,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,646.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,208. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,924.98 ($38.22). The stock has a market cap of £38.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

