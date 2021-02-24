AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,503. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.