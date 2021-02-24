AnimalGo Price Reaches $0.0167 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

GOM2 is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

