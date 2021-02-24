Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 196,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 388,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research firms have commented on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

