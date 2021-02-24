Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $28.18

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $31.83. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2,160 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Annovis Bio stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.47% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.