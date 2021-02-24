ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.98 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $9.81 on Wednesday, reaching $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 417,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

