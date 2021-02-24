ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.44-6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.00.

ANSS traded up $9.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 417,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.64.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

