ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.44-6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.90 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.00.
ANSS traded up $9.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 417,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.64.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
