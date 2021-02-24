ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.44 – $6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.790-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $9.81 on Wednesday, hitting $385.37. 417,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,060. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.77 and its 200 day moving average is $341.96.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.00.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.