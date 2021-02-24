ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.44 – $6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.790-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $9.81 on Wednesday, hitting $385.37. 417,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,060. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.77 and its 200 day moving average is $341.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

