Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.09. 10,752,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 6,624,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

