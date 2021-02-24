Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Anthem by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 164,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Anthem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.71 and a 200-day moving average of $297.66. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

