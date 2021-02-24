Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.24. 29,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,204. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.66. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

