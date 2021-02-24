Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.19. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 420,005 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

