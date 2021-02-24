Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £235 ($307.03) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,518.33 ($45.97).

ANTO traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,828.50 ($23.89). 1,700,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,741. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,548.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,256.88. The firm has a market cap of £18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

