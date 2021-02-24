Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 27,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

