Aperio Group LLC Acquires 32,235 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 86,713 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of JBL opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

