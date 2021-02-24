Aperio Group LLC Acquires 65,459 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rollins by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

